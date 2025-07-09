Red Sea Turmoil: Drone and Speedboat Strike on Seafarers
A deadly drone and speedboat attack off Yemen targeted the Greek-operated carrier Eternity C, killing four seafarers. It was the second incident in one day, reigniting threats to Red Sea shipping after months of calm. The Houthis claim solidarity with Gaza amidst ongoing regional tension.
A tragic development unfolded off the coast of Yemen as a drone and speedboat assault claimed the lives of four seafarers on the Greek-operated carrier, Eternity C. This marks the second attack in a single day, following months of relative calm in the Red Sea region, a crucial artery for global oil and commodities trade.
The incident underscores the resurgence of hostility, with Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militia adopting an aggressive stance against shipping activities, citing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing Israeli conflict. The International Maritime Organization has denounced the attacks as grave violations of international law, posing threats to navigation freedom.
Authorities, including the U.S. State Department, condemned the strikes, highlighting potential implications for regional security. The Greek government engages in diplomatic discussions with Saudi Arabia, as efforts to rescue affected crew members unfold. Concerns loom as vessels continue to face escalations due to perceived affiliations with Israel, despite previous attempts to establish a ceasefire.
