Delhi High Court Examines Kejriwal's Plea Against Money Laundering Summons

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court called upon the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's legal challenge. Kejriwal is contesting a session court's decision that upheld a summons against him in a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged excise policy scandal in Delhi.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja, overseeing the case, requested the ED to file a counter affidavit within six weeks. The agency's lawyer initially flagged the petition's legitimacy, claiming it served as an impermissible second revision under Section 482 of the CrPC.

Kejriwal's legal team has contested prior special court rulings, including one from December 2024 that affirmed a magisterial order denying case transfer. Meanwhile, the ED noted delays in Kejriwal's judicial challenges. Previously, courts have granted Kejriwal bail, only for it to be stayed. The Supreme Court temporarily freed him while considering wider legal questions regarding arrests under money laundering laws.

