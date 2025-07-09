Left Menu

Tragic TikTok Clash: Father Allegedly Murders Daughter Over Social Media Dispute

In Punjab, Pakistan, a father allegedly killed his daughter after she refused to delete her TikTok account. The incident occurred in Rawalpindi's Dhok Choudrian Takht Pari area. Initially staged as a suicide by the family, the truth emerged through police investigation. A search is underway for the accused.

  • Pakistan

In a shocking incident that has captured national attention, a man in Punjab, Pakistan, has been accused of killing his daughter over a dispute regarding her TikTok account. Police say the tragic event unfolded in the Rawalpindi district's Dhok Choudrian Takht Pari locality.

Authorities indicate that the father repeatedly urged his daughter to remove her TikTok profile. Upon her refusal, he allegedly shot her, leading to her immediate death at the scene. This grim episode has sparked conversations about digital freedom and family dynamics in the region.

Initially, the family attempted to conceal the crime as a suicide. However, forensic evidence and further investigation revealed it to be a homicide. The accused fled the scene, and police have launched an operation to apprehend him. The ongoing investigation continues to explore all possible angles to ascertain the full circumstances of the case.

