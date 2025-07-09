Left Menu

Spin Master's Trademark Battle Over Rubik's Cube Hits a Legal Wall

Spin Master Toys UK faced a setback as the EU's General Court annulled Rubik's Cube trademarks, favoring a Greek rival. The court confirmed that the cube's shape should not have been trademarked as essential characteristics are functional. Spin Master may appeal to the EU's highest court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 16:57 IST
Spin Master's Trademark Battle Over Rubik's Cube Hits a Legal Wall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spin Master Toys UK has encountered a legal setback after Europe's General Court annulled trademarks linked to the iconic Rubik's Cube, siding with a Greek competitor. The court ruled that the cube's design, with its distinct shape, held functional characteristics that rendered it ineligible for trademark registration under EU law.

Originally invented in 1974 by Hungarian professor Erno Rubik, the Rubik's Cube became a global sensation, attracting puzzle enthusiasts across generations. Spin Master, which acquired the brand in 2021, argued the case against the European Union Intellectual Property Office's decision to favor Greece's Verdes Innovations SA, makers of the rival V-CUBE.

Despite the ruling, Spin Master retains the option to challenge the decision in the European Court of Justice. The landmark case, documented as T-1170/23 Spin Master Toys UK v EUIPO - Verdes Innovations, underscores ongoing complexities in intellectual property rights within the EU framework.

