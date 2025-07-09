U.S. Tightens Visa Rules for Nigerians Amid Security Concerns

The United States has announced tighter visa regulations for Nigerian travelers, who will now receive single-entry permits valid for three months, replacing the previously available five-year, multiple-entry visas. The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria cited the move as part of an ongoing process of visa reciprocity, subject to regular revisions.

This announcement follows Nigeria's addition to a list of 36 nations that could face travel restrictions, if security and diplomatic concerns remain unresolved. The list was issued by the Trump administration in June, with a two-month window for addressing these issues.

Nigeria remains a leading recipient of U.S. non-immigrant visas on the African continent, second only to South Africa, according to 2024 State Department figures. However, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Ministry has not disclosed any matched visa policy for U.S. citizens.