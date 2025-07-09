Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Visa Rules for Nigerians Amid Security Concerns

Nigerians will now receive single-entry, three-month U.S. non-immigrant visas as the U.S. Embassy rolls back previous five-year, multiple-entry permits. The shift follows the Trump administration's inclusion of Nigeria on a list facing potential travel restrictions due to unaddressed security issues. Nigeria ranks high in U.S. non-immigrant visa issuance in Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:49 IST
U.S. Tightens Visa Rules for Nigerians Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The United States has announced tighter visa regulations for Nigerian travelers, who will now receive single-entry permits valid for three months, replacing the previously available five-year, multiple-entry visas. The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria cited the move as part of an ongoing process of visa reciprocity, subject to regular revisions.

This announcement follows Nigeria's addition to a list of 36 nations that could face travel restrictions, if security and diplomatic concerns remain unresolved. The list was issued by the Trump administration in June, with a two-month window for addressing these issues.

Nigeria remains a leading recipient of U.S. non-immigrant visas on the African continent, second only to South Africa, according to 2024 State Department figures. However, Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Ministry has not disclosed any matched visa policy for U.S. citizens.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025