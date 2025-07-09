Germany's Strategic Air Defense Proposal for Ukraine
Friedrich Merz is set to propose a deal for air defense systems to Ukraine at a recovery conference in Rome. The proposal includes additional systems under consideration, which Merz revealed at a press conference alongside NATO's head, aiming to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Germany's Friedrich Merz is preparing to propose a new offer of air defense systems to Ukraine. This announcement comes ahead of a significant conference focused on Ukraine's recovery, scheduled for Thursday in Rome.
Merz mentioned the potential for additional air defense systems during a press briefing alongside the NATO chief on Wednesday. The discussion highlights Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense infrastructure against growing threats.
The proposal marks a pivotal moment in Germany-Ukraine relations, showcasing Germany's proactive stance in enhancing security measures in the Eastern European region.
