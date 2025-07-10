South Korea's Fallen Leader: Yoon Suk Yeol's Return to Jail
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is back in detention following a new warrant as prosecutors probe his failed attempt to impose martial law. The 52-day prior detention experience may repeat as he faces trial. Detention conditions and legal proceedings unfold amidst intense scrutiny.
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself once again in a solitary jail cell, following a court's issuance of a new detention warrant tied to his alleged attempt to impose martial law last year. The ongoing investigation marks a significant downturn in Yoon's political journey, after a prior 52-day detention ended on technicalities earlier in the year.
Yoon, who is currently awaiting trial on insurrection charges, is being scrutinized for declaring martial law on December 3, an allegation he vehemently denies. As an inmate, Yoon dons a khaki uniform and resides in a 10 square-meter solitary cell equipped with minimal amenities amid a heatwave, relying only on a small electric fan for relief.
With his latest detention warrant lasting up to 20 days, and a possible extension if indicted, Yoon must navigate the intricacies of the legal system while managing daily challenges within the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, known for housing high-profile figures, including former leaders and corporate magnates. The centre maintains strict daily routines and calorie-controlled meals for its inmates.
ALSO READ
Mushroom Murders: Australia's Trial of the Century
Brazil's Military Unrest: Historic Trial Highlights Coup Accusations
Deadly Feast: The Mushroom Murder Trial Gripping Australia
Meat industrialization enters smart age with AI, blockchain and bioprinting
Andrew Tate's Legal Turmoil Intensifies: Civil Trial Advanced