South Korea's Fallen Leader: Yoon Suk Yeol's Return to Jail

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol finds himself once again in a solitary jail cell, following a court's issuance of a new detention warrant tied to his alleged attempt to impose martial law last year. The ongoing investigation marks a significant downturn in Yoon's political journey, after a prior 52-day detention ended on technicalities earlier in the year.

Yoon, who is currently awaiting trial on insurrection charges, is being scrutinized for declaring martial law on December 3, an allegation he vehemently denies. As an inmate, Yoon dons a khaki uniform and resides in a 10 square-meter solitary cell equipped with minimal amenities amid a heatwave, relying only on a small electric fan for relief.

With his latest detention warrant lasting up to 20 days, and a possible extension if indicted, Yoon must navigate the intricacies of the legal system while managing daily challenges within the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, known for housing high-profile figures, including former leaders and corporate magnates. The centre maintains strict daily routines and calorie-controlled meals for its inmates.