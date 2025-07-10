War's Youngest Victims: Ukraine's Children Caught in Conflict

In northeastern Ukraine's Kalynove, childhood innocence is a casualty of war. With miniature cars replaced by plastic guns, Varvara Tupkalenko's sons navigate the dangerous terrain of a conflict-ravaged landscape.

Aid agencies warn of a 'lost generation' emerging as the ongoing conflict strips children of the chance for a normal upbringing. Andrii and Maksym, ages 8 and 6, represent this harsh reality as they play among abandoned trenches and ruins.

Internally displaced and disconnected from regular schooling, the boys face not only visible dangers but emotional scars and developmental challenges accentuated by war. These challenges underscore the lasting impact on Ukraine's youngest victims.