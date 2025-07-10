Unyielding Resilience: Ukraine Endures Relentless Russian Assaults Amidst Crucial Aid Talks

A formidable onslaught involving hundreds of Russian drones and missiles descended upon Kyiv early Thursday, claiming two lives in a relentless air strike as Ukraine campaigns for essential international support during a critical meeting in Rome.

Amidst the chaos, fires and destruction plagued nearly every district of Kyiv, injuring nineteen people. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported the attack's extensive use of 400 drones and 18 missiles intended to batter the capital, which left parts of the city in ruins, including a flaming apartment in the city center.

As Ukraine's defenses face intensified pressure from the ongoing conflict, Zelenskiy galvanized renewed calls for assistance, advocating at a recovery conference for additional defensive weaponry and investment in Ukraine's ravaged economy. The relentless Russian strikes exacerbate the humanitarian toll, driving residents to seek shelter from nightly barrages.

(With inputs from agencies.)