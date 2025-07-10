Left Menu

Coal Block Controversy: CBI Court Sentences Director and Fines Company

A special CBI court has fined a company Rs 1 crore and sentenced its managing director, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, to three years in jail for irregularities in a Jharkhand coal block allocation. The court found them guilty of cheating the government, with the offenses resulting in a substantial national loss.

A Special CBI Court has ruled against JAS Infrastructure & Capital Pvt Ltd, imposing a Rs 1 crore fine due to alleged corruption linked to a coal block in Jharkhand. The decision follows sentencing of its former managing director, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, who received a three-year prison term.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal delivered the verdict, stating the company and Jayaswal committed fraud against the Indian government to acquire the Mahuagarhi coal block. The ruling aligned with the CBI's assessment of significant national loss caused by their actions.

Jayaswal faces multiple charges and fines under the Indian Penal Code concerning criminal conspiracy and cheating. His sentence is presently suspended for 60 days, enabling him to appeal to the Delhi High Court, though international travel requires authorization.

