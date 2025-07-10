Forest Officials Attacked by Villagers Over Land Dispute in Jharkhand
Seven forest department officials were attacked by villagers in Jharkhand's Palamu district while attempting to stop illegal encroachment of forest land. An FIR was filed against 35 individuals, and the police intervened to rescue the officials. The driver was seriously injured and is hospitalized.
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, seven members of a forest department team were allegedly attacked by villagers while trying to prevent unauthorized occupation of forest land, police reported Thursday.
An FIR has been filed naming 15 individuals and 20 unidentified suspects linked to the case at Manatu police station. The conflict arose in Banshikhurd village under the station's jurisdiction.
The confrontation began when forest officials confronted Pintu Ram, accused of illegally plowing forest land. Following their intervention, Ram and several villagers reportedly attacked the officials, leaving one seriously hurt and hospitalized, while others received local medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
