Shocking Incidents in Shimla: Father and Grandson Arrested for Rape
Two appalling incidents of rape have emerged in Shimla's subdivisions. A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter in Rampur, while another was arrested in Rohru for allegedly raping his 65-year-old grandmother. Both cases are under investigation by the police.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, the serene hills of Shimla have become the backdrop for two horrific crimes. The local police have taken into custody a man accused of raping his own 12-year-old daughter at their home in the Rampur subdivision.
The unsettling incident came to light when the victim's mother approached the police, detailing the alleged crime that occurred on July 6. The authorities have charged the accused under various serious sections, including Section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In a shocking separate case, a 25-year-old man faces charges for allegedly violating his 65-year-old grandmother in the Rohru subdivision. These disturbing cases highlight the urgent need for vigilance and justice, as police continue their investigations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- rape
- arrest
- police
- POCSO Act
- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
- investigation
- Rampur
- Rohru
- crime
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Delay in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation
Govt says multi-disciplinary team, led by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief, probing Ahmedabad plane crash.
Investigation Unfolds: Air India Crash Sparks Safety Overhaul
Inside the Investigation: Unraveling the Air India Plane Crash
NIA Raids Across States in Babbar Khalsa Investigation