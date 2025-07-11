Delhi High Court Upholds Acquittal in Abetment to Suicide Case

The Delhi High Court has confirmed the acquittal of a woman and her family members in a suicide abetment case involving her deceased husband. The court stated there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations of incitement against them.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna highlighted that the suicide note of the deceased, Vijay Singh, did not indicate any specific circumstances or actions by the accused that could be labeled as abetment. The note lacked details that would directly link the wife and her family members to the act of suicide.

The case had involved accusations of continuous threats of false dowry cases by the wife. However, the high court affirmed that without concrete incidents or dates, these were vague assertions that do not hold in court. The court upheld the trial court's previous decision, citing a lack of merit in the appeal by the victim's parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)