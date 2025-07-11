Left Menu

Migration Challenges Amid Funding Cuts: UN Agency Speaks Out

The head of the U.N. migration agency highlights the impact of war fatigue in Ukraine and U.S. foreign aid cuts on refugees. Despite a recent recovery conference, funding shortages risk worsening the crisis. U.S. policy shifts may provoke further migration, as nations like Italy adapt with pragmatic labor policies.

Migration Challenges Amid Funding Cuts: UN Agency Speaks Out
Amid growing fatigue over the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the backdrop of U.S.-led foreign aid cuts, the head of the U.N. migration agency sounded the alarm on Friday. Speaking after a Ukraine recovery conference in Rome that pledged over 10 billion euros, IOM Director General Amy Pope underscored the dire situation for those fleeing hardship.

Pope noted the collective exhaustion as the conflict surpasses three-and-a-half years, stressing that peace is essential to not only cease funding requests but also to ensure continued support for Ukrainians. With millions displaced both within and outside Ukraine, the agency faces significant funding shortages following recent U.S. policy decisions.

U.S. aid cuts have created a $1 billion deficit for the IOM, a challenge Pope warned could exacerbate migration issues unless managed gradually. While the U.S. supports 'self-deportations,' Pope commended Italy's strategic approach to increase migrant work permits, addressing labor needs through safe, legal channels.

