Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russia and Poland Close Consulates

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, Russia announced plans to close the Polish consulate in Kaliningrad starting August 29. This decision follows Poland's move to shut down the Russian consulate in Krakow over allegations that Moscow was linked to a devastating fire at a Warsaw shopping center in 2024, which Russia firmly denies.

In a statement, Polish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Pawel Wronski criticized Russia's closure of the Polish consulate as unwarranted. He emphasized that Poland does not engage in actions such as sabotage or cyberattacks that would compromise Russian state interests.

While Wronski assured that Poland would respond adequately to Russia's consulate closure, he did not provide specific details. The development marks a further strain in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)