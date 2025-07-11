Delhi Police Busts Interstate Vehicle Theft Ring, Recovers 10 Stolen Vehicles
The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate vehicle theft gang, arresting four individuals and recovering 10 stolen vehicles. The investigation began after a July report of a stolen car in Prasad Nagar. Utilizing surveillance and local intelligence, police tracked down the gang, solving six pending cases.
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals linked to a notorious interstate vehicle theft gang. The arrests have led to the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles, marking a substantial success in the fight against auto theft.
The operation began after a complaint was registered regarding the theft of a Maruti Eeco car from Bapa Nagar on July 2. Central Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nidhin Valsan, noted that meticulous surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage were instrumental in identifying a key suspect in Holambi Kalan.
Subsequent raids resulted in the capture of Aabeid alias Ustad, and during interrogation, the identities of his accomplices Asif and Dilip were revealed. Their activities included selling stolen vehicles in scrap markets, often altering identifying numbers. The probe expanded to Sonipat in Haryana, where Ashish, involved in receiving the stolen vehicles, was detained. The operation has addressed several auto theft cases across Delhi, although some vehicles remain unlinked to specific FIRs.
