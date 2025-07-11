Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Interstate Vehicle Theft Ring, Recovers 10 Stolen Vehicles

The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate vehicle theft gang, arresting four individuals and recovering 10 stolen vehicles. The investigation began after a July report of a stolen car in Prasad Nagar. Utilizing surveillance and local intelligence, police tracked down the gang, solving six pending cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:49 IST
Delhi Police Busts Interstate Vehicle Theft Ring, Recovers 10 Stolen Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals linked to a notorious interstate vehicle theft gang. The arrests have led to the recovery of 10 stolen vehicles, marking a substantial success in the fight against auto theft.

The operation began after a complaint was registered regarding the theft of a Maruti Eeco car from Bapa Nagar on July 2. Central Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nidhin Valsan, noted that meticulous surveillance and analysis of CCTV footage were instrumental in identifying a key suspect in Holambi Kalan.

Subsequent raids resulted in the capture of Aabeid alias Ustad, and during interrogation, the identities of his accomplices Asif and Dilip were revealed. Their activities included selling stolen vehicles in scrap markets, often altering identifying numbers. The probe expanded to Sonipat in Haryana, where Ashish, involved in receiving the stolen vehicles, was detained. The operation has addressed several auto theft cases across Delhi, although some vehicles remain unlinked to specific FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025