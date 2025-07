U.S. Resumes Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

U.S. military aid to Ukraine has resumed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced, as the conflict with Russia intensifies. Senior officials, including Washington's special envoy Keith Kellogg, are set to discuss military cooperation further.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of resumed arms supplies from international partners, which had been paused temporarily. He noted efforts are underway to secure additional weaponry and improve domestic production capabilities. Ukraine is also preparing new European defense packages and anticipating more sanctions against Russia.

Kellogg confirmed an upcoming visit to Kyiv, coinciding with increased Russian aggression marked by night raids on Ukrainian cities. Discussions with U.S. President Trump suggest further support via NATO and potential major announcements on Russia.