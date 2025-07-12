Left Menu

Sweeping Eviction Drive Clears Path for Assam's Future Power Plant

An eviction drive commenced in Assam's Goalpara district to clear 135 hectares of Paikan Reserve Forest, moving 1,080 families for a proposed power plant. The operation was peaceful, with heavy security. This marks ongoing efforts by the administration to clear over 25,000 acres of encroached land since 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:39 IST
Sweeping Eviction Drive Clears Path for Assam's Future Power Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday morning, an extensive eviction drive began in the Paikan Reserve Forest of Assam's Goalpara district to clear 135 hectares of encroached land, officials reported. The process has been largely peaceful, featuring the deployment of 40 excavators and heightened security.

Goalpara District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury confirmed that approximately 95% of the alleged illegal settlers had vacated the area prior to the drive, dismantling their makeshift structures. This operation, initially set for Friday, was postponed respecting religious considerations in the area.

This move forms part of a larger effort to clear over 25,000 acres of encroached land across the state, with the latest focus on facilitating the establishment of a 3,400-MW thermal power plant by the Adani Group, despite criticism from the Congress regarding the displacement of citizens under the BJP administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025