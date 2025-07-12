Sweeping Eviction Drive Clears Path for Assam's Future Power Plant

On Saturday morning, an extensive eviction drive began in the Paikan Reserve Forest of Assam's Goalpara district to clear 135 hectares of encroached land, officials reported. The process has been largely peaceful, featuring the deployment of 40 excavators and heightened security.

Goalpara District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury confirmed that approximately 95% of the alleged illegal settlers had vacated the area prior to the drive, dismantling their makeshift structures. This operation, initially set for Friday, was postponed respecting religious considerations in the area.

This move forms part of a larger effort to clear over 25,000 acres of encroached land across the state, with the latest focus on facilitating the establishment of a 3,400-MW thermal power plant by the Adani Group, despite criticism from the Congress regarding the displacement of citizens under the BJP administration.

