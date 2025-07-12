Left Menu

Substation Turmoil: Mob Violence and Bribery Allegations in Farrukhabad

A junior engineer and substation operator in Mohammadabad town, Farrukhabad district, were allegedly assaulted by a mob led by a village head. The incident involved bribery allegations, destruction of government property, and theft. The police are investigating the matter as videos and complaints emerge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chaos erupted at a Farrukhabad district substation on Saturday when a junior engineer and a substation operator were reportedly attacked by a mob led by a village head. Allegations of bribery against the junior engineer surfaced amidst the violent encounter.

At the Gaisinghpur substation, a video circulated online shows junior engineer Vinod Kumar allegedly holding money while being assaulted. Vinod has since filed a police complaint describing assault, theft of collected bill money, and caste-based abuse.

According to Vinod's report, the tumult began around 1:30 pm when Nisai village head Satyendra Singh arrived with a crowd, including women. He described the assault on the substation operator, destruction of his phone, and claimed he received death threats. An investigation is currently underway.

