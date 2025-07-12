Left Menu

Court Overturns Property Attachments Linked to Banned Organization

A special NIA court has revoked attachment orders on 10 properties linked to the banned Popular Front of India. The court found that the orders were made without following principles of natural justice, and the properties were not 'proceeds of terrorism' as alleged under UAPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:43 IST
Court Overturns Property Attachments Linked to Banned Organization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has overturned orders related to the attachment of 10 properties connected with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). This organization was outlawed by the Central government in 2022 over its alleged ties with global terrorist networks.

Special NIA court judge P K Mohandas annulled the 2022 attachment orders issued by the Designated Authority under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The judge highlighted that these orders were decided without offering the appellants a chance to be heard, thereby violating the principles of natural justice.

The court's decision encompassed properties held by the Green Valley Foundation Trust and Karunya Foundation, as well as eight others. It stated that the properties were not substantiated as 'proceeds of terrorism' and consequently, are not liable for attachment under UAPA provisions.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025