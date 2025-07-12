Court Overturns Property Attachments Linked to Banned Organization
A special NIA court has revoked attachment orders on 10 properties linked to the banned Popular Front of India. The court found that the orders were made without following principles of natural justice, and the properties were not 'proceeds of terrorism' as alleged under UAPA.
- Country:
- India
A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has overturned orders related to the attachment of 10 properties connected with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). This organization was outlawed by the Central government in 2022 over its alleged ties with global terrorist networks.
Special NIA court judge P K Mohandas annulled the 2022 attachment orders issued by the Designated Authority under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The judge highlighted that these orders were decided without offering the appellants a chance to be heard, thereby violating the principles of natural justice.
The court's decision encompassed properties held by the Green Valley Foundation Trust and Karunya Foundation, as well as eight others. It stated that the properties were not substantiated as 'proceeds of terrorism' and consequently, are not liable for attachment under UAPA provisions.
