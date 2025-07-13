Left Menu

Major Drug Bust Near India-Nepal Border: Woman Arrested with MDMA Worth Rs 10.23 Crore

A 22-year-old woman named Isha was arrested by Uttarakhand police near the India-Nepal border for possessing 5.688 kg of MDMA worth over Rs 10.23 crore. The arrest follows a tip-off during an ongoing anti-drug drive. Her husband and an associate are also involved, with police searching for them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Champawat | Updated: 13-07-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 09:27 IST
Major Drug Bust Near India-Nepal Border: Woman Arrested with MDMA Worth Rs 10.23 Crore
drugs
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand police achieved a significant breakthrough in their ongoing anti-drug drive by arresting a woman near the India-Nepal border with a large stash of high-value MDMA. The recovered drugs are valued at over Rs 10.23 crore on the international market, according to officials.

Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati revealed that the police were patrolling the Sharda Canal area based on a tip-off when the 22-year-old suspect, Isha, was spotted attempting to flee with a black backpack. Upon interception, officers discovered 5.688 kg of methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine (MDMA) in two separate packets.

During interrogation, Isha confessed that her husband, Rahul Kumar, and his associate, Kunal Kohli, had provided her with the drugs. She claimed she was heading towards the canal to dispose of them due to the intensified police crackdown. A manhunt for Kumar and Kohli is in progress, with Inspector General of Police (Kumaon Region) Riddhim Agarwal announcing a Rs 20,000 reward for the police team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025