Major Drug Bust Near India-Nepal Border: Woman Arrested with MDMA Worth Rs 10.23 Crore

The Uttarakhand police achieved a significant breakthrough in their ongoing anti-drug drive by arresting a woman near the India-Nepal border with a large stash of high-value MDMA. The recovered drugs are valued at over Rs 10.23 crore on the international market, according to officials.

Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati revealed that the police were patrolling the Sharda Canal area based on a tip-off when the 22-year-old suspect, Isha, was spotted attempting to flee with a black backpack. Upon interception, officers discovered 5.688 kg of methylenedioxy-methylamphetamine (MDMA) in two separate packets.

During interrogation, Isha confessed that her husband, Rahul Kumar, and his associate, Kunal Kohli, had provided her with the drugs. She claimed she was heading towards the canal to dispose of them due to the intensified police crackdown. A manhunt for Kumar and Kohli is in progress, with Inspector General of Police (Kumaon Region) Riddhim Agarwal announcing a Rs 20,000 reward for the police team.

(With inputs from agencies.)