North Korea's Unyielding Support for Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged unwavering support for Russia's efforts in the Ukraine conflict, according to state media reports on Sunday. These declarations took place during high-level strategic talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in North Korea, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations.

During the meeting in Wonsan, Kim and Lavrov emphasized cooperation under a mutual treaty, asserting that their alliance would significantly contribute to global peace and security amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes. In support, North Korea has dispatched troops and arms to bolster Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, as detailed by the state news agency KCNA.

Further, North Korea's Defence Ministry issued a stern warning to South Korea, Japan, and the United States, indicating readiness to take military action following a recent defense exercise. Meanwhile, South Korea's intelligence agency reported North Korea's continued supply of artillery ammunition to Russia, underlining the burgeoning military partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)