Left Menu

North Korea's Unyielding Support for Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed unconditional support for Russia in resolving the Ukraine conflict during strategic talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The high-level discussions included pledges for military support and cooperation, with North Korea providing troops and arms to aid Russia’s efforts in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:41 IST
North Korea's Unyielding Support for Russia Amidst Ukraine Conflict
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged unwavering support for Russia's efforts in the Ukraine conflict, according to state media reports on Sunday. These declarations took place during high-level strategic talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in North Korea, highlighting the deepening ties between the two nations.

During the meeting in Wonsan, Kim and Lavrov emphasized cooperation under a mutual treaty, asserting that their alliance would significantly contribute to global peace and security amidst shifting geopolitical landscapes. In support, North Korea has dispatched troops and arms to bolster Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, as detailed by the state news agency KCNA.

Further, North Korea's Defence Ministry issued a stern warning to South Korea, Japan, and the United States, indicating readiness to take military action following a recent defense exercise. Meanwhile, South Korea's intelligence agency reported North Korea's continued supply of artillery ammunition to Russia, underlining the burgeoning military partnership between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025