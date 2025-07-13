BJP Criticizes Opposition Amid Voter Roll Scrutiny in Bihar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a strong critique against opposition forces for their skepticism over the ongoing electoral roll scrutiny in Bihar.

According to party representatives, the fate of Bihar will be determined exclusively by its legitimate residents, not by foreign nationals or illegal immigrants found during an exhaustive voter list review. This comes after Election Commission agents discovered numerous non-citizens from countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar amid their thorough investigations.

BJP spokespersons further accused opposition leaders, including the Congress and RJD, of prioritizing electoral strategies over constitutional integrity by providing unwarranted voting rights to foreigners in the past. They labeled current efforts as a correctional measure to ensure only Indian citizens partake in the democratic process.

