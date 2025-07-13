Social Media Deception Leads to Serious Charges in Alleged Exploitation Case

Authorities have detained a man following accusations by a woman that he exploited her sexually over two years using a fictitious Instagram identity. The suspect allegedly crafted inappropriate videos and pressured the woman into religious conversion.

The woman, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, befriended a man who posed under the assumed Hindu identity on Instagram two years ago. She claimed Naveed, known as Qasim Pathan, used deceptive appearances to gain her trust.

She further alleged that he coerced her into physical relationships, created illicit videos, and applied duress by threatening social media exposure. Facing pressure from the suspect and his family to convert to Islam, she purportedly suffered a miscarriage due to violent actions. The accused and accomplices face serious charges, and investigations are ongoing.

