Kerala Government's Plea Against Governor Adjourned: A Legal Standoff

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of Kerala government's plea challenging the prolonged delay by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in approving bills passed by the state assembly. The matter will now be considered on July 25, as per the decision of a bench led by Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar.

This delay follows a request by Attorney General R Venkataramani, who sought additional time. The Kerala government, represented by senior advocate K K Venugopal, initially aimed to withdraw the plea, deeming it unnecessary after a Tamil Nadu judgment. However, objections from Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta have prompted the court to pause the withdrawal.

The dispute echoes wider constitutional concerns, as the bench will evaluate the pertinence of timelines for gubernatorial assent to bills, a topic magnified by recent legal precedents. The state's contention emphasizes how the Governor's inaction has stymied crucial legislative processes, which await resolution from higher judicial scrutiny and potential executive feedback.

