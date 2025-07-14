Punjab Proposes Stricter Anti-Sacrilege Bill with Life Imprisonment
The Punjab Assembly plans to introduce a bill imposing stricter punishments for sacrilege acts. The draft, which may include life imprisonment, was approved in a cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized stakeholder consultation and legal expertise to ensure comprehensive legislation, noting past efforts faced legislative hurdles.
Punjab is set to introduce a bill in its assembly aimed at strengthening punishments for sacrilege acts, a move that could see offenders facing life imprisonment. The proposal was backed at a cabinet meeting following reports of widespread demand for tougher laws to address desecration of religious scriptures.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed the government's intention to consult with religious organizations and stakeholders before finalizing the legislation. 'We are committed to enacting robust measures to deliver justice and prevent sacrilege crimes,' Mann stated, indicating that expert legal guidance would shape the bill.
The initiative revives earlier attempts to legislate on this sensitive issue, with past proposals failing to receive presidential approval. Punjab's efforts come amid a backdrop of protests and unrest following sacrilege incidents, underlining the region's need for decisive action on protecting religious texts.
