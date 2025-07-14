Left Menu

Cross-Border Mobile Theft Ring Busted: Phones Smuggled to Bangladesh

A Delhi-based mobile phone theft ring, involving snatchers and couriers, was dismantled by police. The network smuggled stolen phones to Bangladesh. Six individuals were arrested, including a key snatcher and a courier employee. Legal actions are underway as financial channels are scrutinized for organized crime activities.

  • India

Authorities have dismantled a mobile phone theft syndicate that smuggled devices from Delhi to Bangladesh, arresting six individuals linked to the operation. This organized network included a snatcher based in Delhi, a courier employee in Noida, and receivers in West Bengal.

The investigation unfolded after a series of phone snatching incidents in Delhi led to the identification and arrest of Salman, a 37-year-old alleged thief. His confession revealed the involvement of multiple accomplices in passing the stolen goods to their final destination across borders.

With financial trails under scrutiny and legal proceedings initiated, this crackdown has solved nine cases of mobile snatching. Authorities are continuing their investigations into the syndicate's activities and potential further charges under organized crime statutes.

