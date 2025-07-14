Left Menu

Gujarat ATS Cracks Down on Arms License Racket: A Web of Deceit

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested seven individuals in Ahmedabad for operating an arms license racket allegedly from Uttar Pradesh. The arrest led to the seizure of firearms, cartridges, and bogus arms licenses. The investigation revealed discrepancies in the license acquisition process and ongoing inquiry continues.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has uncovered a major arms license racket based in Uttar Pradesh, apprehending seven individuals in connection with the illegal operation. The crackdown occurred in Ahmedabad, highlighting a sophisticated scheme involving bogus firearms licenses, firearms, and ammunition.

The accused, including Mukeshsinh Chauhan and Abhishek Trivedi, among others, were found in possession of seven firearms, 285 cartridges, and fake licenses. Arrested under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Arms Act, they allegedly paid a hefty sum to a UP-based agent, Devkant Pandey, for procuring these licenses and weapons.

Investigations revealed that the accused falsely obtained licenses under false pretenses of residency in Etah, UP, without adhering to legal procedures. Middlemen Shyamsinh Thakur and Himmatsih Rajput are currently detained for further questioning as the probe continues to unravel the extensive network.

