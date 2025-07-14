Police Uncover Gambling Ring at Bhadohi Wedding Venue

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, police on Monday exposed a well-coordinated gambling operation running from a wedding venue in Bhadohi. Nineteen individuals, including the property owner, have been apprehended in connection with the illicit activities, according to official sources.

The operation unfolded early in the morning at the NRS Wedding Lawn in Maryadpatti, based on a tip-off, stated Station House Officer Sachchidanand Pandey. Rahul Barnwal, the venue owner, was found orchestrating gambling activities alongside associates Shamshad Ahmad and Pappu Mansoori.

The authorities seized Rs 2.12 lakh in cash and impounded over a dozen motorcycles during the raid. Despite attempts from 'respectable' individuals to intervene, the police maintained a firm stance by booking all 19 accused under various legal provisions. The wedding venue has been sealed as part of the enforcement measures.

