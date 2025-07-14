Left Menu

Police Uncover Gambling Ring at Bhadohi Wedding Venue

Police dismantled an organized gambling ring at a wedding venue in Bhadohi, arresting 19 individuals, including the property owner. A raid conducted led to the seizure of over Rs 2 lakh and several motorcycles. Legal action has been taken against all involved, and the venue was sealed.

Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 14-07-2025 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, police on Monday exposed a well-coordinated gambling operation running from a wedding venue in Bhadohi. Nineteen individuals, including the property owner, have been apprehended in connection with the illicit activities, according to official sources.

The operation unfolded early in the morning at the NRS Wedding Lawn in Maryadpatti, based on a tip-off, stated Station House Officer Sachchidanand Pandey. Rahul Barnwal, the venue owner, was found orchestrating gambling activities alongside associates Shamshad Ahmad and Pappu Mansoori.

The authorities seized Rs 2.12 lakh in cash and impounded over a dozen motorcycles during the raid. Despite attempts from 'respectable' individuals to intervene, the police maintained a firm stance by booking all 19 accused under various legal provisions. The wedding venue has been sealed as part of the enforcement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

