Zelenskiy Plans Political Reshuffle Amid Ukraine's Ongoing War with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed a government reshuffle amid the ongoing war with Russia, nominating Yulia Svyrydenko as prime minister and Denys Shmyhal as defense minister. This move aims to strengthen Ukraine's economy and arms industry, pending parliamentary approval. Ukraine seeks financial support from allies for defense and post-war recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:38 IST
Amidst an enduring conflict with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced significant government changes on Monday. He nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to lead a new government, signaling a political reshuffle to support Ukraine's economy and build a robust domestic arms industry.

Zelenskiy also proposed that Denys Shmyhal, the current prime minister, be appointed as defense minister, citing his qualifications for the critical position. As diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict have stalled, these nominations, pending parliamentary approval, underscore a strategic shift in governance as Ukraine grapples with its economic challenges.

Svyrydenko, who has served since 2021, is an economist central to negotiations, like the minerals deal with the U.S. She pledges to streamline bureaucracy and concentrate state resources for defense. Meanwhile, Ukraine relies on Western aid for social spending, while advocating for joint defense projects to enhance its armament capacity.

