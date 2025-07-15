Tragic Drone Strikes in Kherson: Civilians Suffer Amid Ongoing Conflict

In the Kherson region of Ukraine, fatalities resulted from Russian drone strikes on Monday, as reported by regional governor Oleksander Prokudin.

According to Prokudin's announcements on the Telegram messaging app, the fatalities included a woman in the main town, Kherson, and a man situated north along the Dnipro River.

Despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive in late 2022, which saw the recapture of Kherson city and other areas, Russian forces continue to hold large swathes of the region, underscoring the relentless nature of this conflict.