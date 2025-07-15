Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strikes in Kherson: Civilians Suffer Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian drones claimed the lives of two individuals in Ukraine's Kherson region, marking a somber episode in the ongoing conflict. Despite efforts to reclaim territories, Russian control persists in significant parts of the region. Civilian casualties continue to highlight the enduring and devastating impact of these hostilities.

Updated: 15-07-2025 03:57 IST
Tragic Drone Strikes in Kherson: Civilians Suffer Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Kherson region of Ukraine, fatalities resulted from Russian drone strikes on Monday, as reported by regional governor Oleksander Prokudin.

According to Prokudin's announcements on the Telegram messaging app, the fatalities included a woman in the main town, Kherson, and a man situated north along the Dnipro River.

Despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive in late 2022, which saw the recapture of Kherson city and other areas, Russian forces continue to hold large swathes of the region, underscoring the relentless nature of this conflict.

