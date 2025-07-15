Naxalite Leader Surrenders: A Breakthrough in Jharkhand
A Naxalite with a Rs 5 lakh bounty surrendered to police in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Lavkesh Ganjhu, a key leader of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, was wanted in 50 cases. His surrender is attributed to joint operations by CRPF, SSB, and police forces.
In a significant development, a Naxalite leader with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head surrendered before authorities in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The surrender of Lavkesh Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), marks a notable advancement in the region's peace efforts.
Inspector General (Palamu) Sunil Bhaskar, Latehar's Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, along with CRPF Commandant Yadram Bunkar and SSB Commandant Rajesh Singh, facilitated the surrender, emphasizing the joint efforts of the security agencies in combating Naxalism.
Ganjhu, involved in 50 cases and a prior gun battle in the Bokakhar forest, was the last prominent leader of JJMP following the death of the group's supremo, Pappu Lohra. Officials attribute this recent success to the collaborative operations by CRPF, SSB, and local police forces.
With inputs from agencies.
