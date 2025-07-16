Senate Republicans have progressed President Donald Trump's initiative to retract USD 9 billion in already-approved expenditures, despite some lawmakers' concerns about potential impacts on global impoverishment and public broadcasting. Vice President JD Vance cast the decisive vote, breaking a 50-50 Senate tie.

The Senate may hold a final vote as soon as Wednesday, followed by a House vote, before reaching Trump's desk by Friday's deadline. Republicans refined the proposal, notably excluding a USD 400 million cut to the PEPFAR program, enhancing the bill's passage likelihood. Originally instated by former President George W. Bush, PEPFAR is credited with saving millions globally by combating HIV/AIDS.

The proposed cuts, which include reductions to foreign aid and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, have sparked political division, with some senators worrying about broader implications for local radio and TV stations. Republican leaders argue the cuts are necessary amidst a USD 36 trillion national debt, while Democrats criticize the lack of specification and potential shock to public media.

