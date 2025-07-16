Left Menu

Senate Republicans Push Forward with Trump's $9 Billion Spending Cut

Senate Republicans advanced President Trump's proposal to rescind $9 billion in previously authorized spending, despite concerns over its impact on public media and international aid programs. Key amendments, including the removal of a $400 million cut to PEPFAR, improved its passage prospects. The Senate vote awaits a final decision.

Updated: 16-07-2025 09:04 IST
Senate Republicans have progressed President Donald Trump's initiative to retract USD 9 billion in already-approved expenditures, despite some lawmakers' concerns about potential impacts on global impoverishment and public broadcasting. Vice President JD Vance cast the decisive vote, breaking a 50-50 Senate tie.

The Senate may hold a final vote as soon as Wednesday, followed by a House vote, before reaching Trump's desk by Friday's deadline. Republicans refined the proposal, notably excluding a USD 400 million cut to the PEPFAR program, enhancing the bill's passage likelihood. Originally instated by former President George W. Bush, PEPFAR is credited with saving millions globally by combating HIV/AIDS.

The proposed cuts, which include reductions to foreign aid and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, have sparked political division, with some senators worrying about broader implications for local radio and TV stations. Republican leaders argue the cuts are necessary amidst a USD 36 trillion national debt, while Democrats criticize the lack of specification and potential shock to public media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

