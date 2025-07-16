Left Menu

China-Pakistan Cooperation: A New Chapter

China expressed its intent to enhance collaboration with Pakistan in agriculture, industry, and mining. During a meeting in Tianjin, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the importance of supporting Pakistan in its anti-terrorism efforts and ensuring the security of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:35 IST
  • China

China aims to strengthen its partnership with Pakistan by deepening cooperation in agriculture, industry, and mining, as conveyed in a recent meeting held in Tianjin.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated China's support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism operations during discussions with Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

China is optimistic that Pakistan will actively ensure the security of Chinese personnel and projects within its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

