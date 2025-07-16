Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns Death Sentence Amid Contradictory Evidence in Family Murder Case

The Supreme Court has acquitted a man previously sentenced to death for the 2013 murder of his family due to major contradictions in witness testimonies. This decision overturned a Punjab and Haryana High Court order. The prosecution's inability to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt was central to the ruling.

  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the death sentence of a man accused of killing his family in 2013, citing insurmountable contradictions in key prosecution witness testimonies.

A three-judge panel, including Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta, overruled the Punjab and Haryana High Court's previous judgment that confirmed the death penalty for the accused, Baljinder.

The court emphasized that human lives in jeopardy require utmost diligence and ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the man's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, spotlighting discrepancies in witness narratives as critical factors in the acquittal.

