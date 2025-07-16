Left Menu

Global Crackdown Disrupts Pro-Russian Cybercrime Network

Europol announced a coordinated international operation that dismantled the infrastructure of NoName057(16), a cybercrime network linked to numerous denial-of-service attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The operation resulted in several arrests across Europe, disrupting over a hundred computer systems worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:28 IST
Europol has successfully coordinated an international operation targeting the infrastructure of a pro-Russian cybercrime network responsible for multiple denial-of-service attacks on Ukraine and its allies, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The operation, dubbed Eastwood, pinpointed the NoName057(16) group, which Dutch authorities recently identified as attacking municipalities and organizations associated with a NATO summit in the Netherlands. The network's activities extended to Sweden, Germany, and Switzerland.

Authorities took down over a hundred global computer systems and dismantled the group's core server infrastructure. Germany issued six arrest warrants for suspects in Russia, identified on Europol's Most Wanted website. Arrests were also made in France and Spain, with the FBI participating in the operation from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

