Golden Temple Threats: Unveiling a Web of Fear

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has received multiple emails threatening to bomb the Golden Temple. Despite increased security measures, the source of these threats remains unidentified. Authorities are investigating, amid concerns of potential plots to instill fear. Community leaders urge prompt government action to maintain public safety and confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has reported a concerning increase in threatening emails aimed at the Golden Temple, with five such correspondences received since July 14. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami disclosed these details, emphasizing the gravity of the threats.

Authorities have reacted by heightening security within the temple's vicinity, deploying a Border Security Force bomb-disposal team for precautionary searches. Amritsar Police are actively investigating the origin of these threats, which have also been directed at political figures, including local MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Punjabi Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Dhami expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in identifying the culprits and urged the government to hasten their efforts. The ongoing threat has sparked a call for a serious review of security measures across religious institutions, highlighting the sacred status of the Guru Granth Sahib and the sentiments of the Sikh community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

