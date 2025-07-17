Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming it was caught 'red-handed' stealing votes under the guise of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In contrast, the Election Commission has steadfastly defended the revision, which it maintains is designed to cleanse the voter list of ineligible entries and ensure all eligible citizens can cast their votes.

The controversy has been further fueled by Ajit Anjum's reports on SIR, despite facing accusations from local authorities of inciting communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)