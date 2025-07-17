Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of vote theft during the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. The EC asserts the revision aims to clean the electoral roll. Ajit Anjum faces allegations of spreading communal tensions amidst opposition claims that eligible citizens may be disfranchised without documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming it was caught 'red-handed' stealing votes under the guise of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In contrast, the Election Commission has steadfastly defended the revision, which it maintains is designed to cleanse the voter list of ineligible entries and ensure all eligible citizens can cast their votes.

The controversy has been further fueled by Ajit Anjum's reports on SIR, despite facing accusations from local authorities of inciting communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

