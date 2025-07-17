Left Menu

Ukraine's Arms Race: Homegrown Defense to Counter Russian Aggression

Ukraine plans to boost its domestic arms production to meet half of its military's requirements within six months, amidst concerns over Western weapons supplies. President Zelenskyy emphasizes the need to enhance Ukraine's defense capacity to repel Russian forces, with NATO coordinating to support the effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:06 IST
In a bold move to enhance its military capabilities, Ukraine's new government is poised to significantly increase domestic arms production, aiming to fulfill 50% of its defense needs within half a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Currently, Ukrainianmanufactured weapons constitute nearly 40% of the military's supply. Amidst potential delays in Western arms shipments, especially the crucial Patriot missile systems, Ukraine is eager to boost output to fortify its defenses and intensify its offensive against Russia.

NATO is actively coordinating with European nations to expedite weapon transfers, although specific timelines and quantities remain undisclosed. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues its strategic strikes inside Russia, employing long-range drones to disrupt enemy operations.

