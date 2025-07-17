Left Menu

Tragic End: Partner Murders Woman Over Sex Trade Dispute

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after refusing to engage in the sex trade. The accused, a mechanic from Vijayawada, attacked and killed her following a heated argument. The police have charged him with murder, and search operations are in progress.

A young woman, aged 24, met a tragic end when her live-in partner allegedly murdered her for refusing to partake in the sex trade, as reported by local police.

The incident unfolded at 10:30 pm on July 16, sparking from a domestic dispute between the couple. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police S Murlimohan, the woman had been living with the accused, a mechanic from Vijayawada, after separating from her husband post-childbirth.

The accused, suspected of having alcohol issues and trust concerns about the woman's fidelity, allegedly demanded she join the sex trade. A confrontation at the woman's mother's home led to violence, with the partner injuring her family and fatally stabbing her. The accused now faces serious charges and is on the run.

