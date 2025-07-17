Tragic End: Partner Murders Woman Over Sex Trade Dispute
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after refusing to engage in the sex trade. The accused, a mechanic from Vijayawada, attacked and killed her following a heated argument. The police have charged him with murder, and search operations are in progress.
- Country:
- India
A young woman, aged 24, met a tragic end when her live-in partner allegedly murdered her for refusing to partake in the sex trade, as reported by local police.
The incident unfolded at 10:30 pm on July 16, sparking from a domestic dispute between the couple. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police S Murlimohan, the woman had been living with the accused, a mechanic from Vijayawada, after separating from her husband post-childbirth.
The accused, suspected of having alcohol issues and trust concerns about the woman's fidelity, allegedly demanded she join the sex trade. A confrontation at the woman's mother's home led to violence, with the partner injuring her family and fatally stabbing her. The accused now faces serious charges and is on the run.
- READ MORE ON:
- woman
- murder
- partner
- sex trade
- Vijayawada
- allegedly
- police
- domestic dispute
- accused
- fatal
ALSO READ
Three arrested for allegedly selling raw beef and cooked meat in Assam's Dibrugarh
Court sentences former police head constable to 10 years imprisonment in drugs case
UP Police summons six over identity verification of eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship
Three killed in landslide in Odisha's Keonjhar: Police