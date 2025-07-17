Controversial Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Church Sparks International Outrage

An Israeli military strike on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City resulted in the tragic loss of two lives and left several people injured, according to a statement issued by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The incident has drawn international condemnation, including comments from Pope Leo, who called for an immediate ceasefire and expressed a desire for lasting peace in the region. The Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin echoed these sentiments.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Israel's ongoing military actions, deeming them unjustifiable. As the Israeli Defense Forces investigate the incident, the situation highlights the increasing tension in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)