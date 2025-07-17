Controversial Strike on Gaza's Sole Catholic Church Sparks International Outrage
An Israeli strike on Gaza's Holy Family Catholic Church resulted in two fatalities and several injuries. Pope Leo called for a ceasefire and peace talks, expressing his sadness. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Israel, while the Israeli Defense Forces are investigating the incident's circumstances.
An Israeli military strike on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City resulted in the tragic loss of two lives and left several people injured, according to a statement issued by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.
The incident has drawn international condemnation, including comments from Pope Leo, who called for an immediate ceasefire and expressed a desire for lasting peace in the region. The Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin echoed these sentiments.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Israel's ongoing military actions, deeming them unjustifiable. As the Israeli Defense Forces investigate the incident, the situation highlights the increasing tension in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
