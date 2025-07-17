Maharashtra's New Excise Recruitment Strategy: Promoting Jawans

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that future appointments of sub-inspectors in the state's Excise Department will primarily draw from existing jawans. Speaking at the legislative assembly, Pawar emphasized prioritizing personnel from within the department's ranks for these roles.

A proposal to update the service entry rules to favor jawan cadre for sub-inspector (group-C) posts is underway, aiming for a 50:50 recruitment ratio through nomination and promotion. Currently, posts are divided between promotion, competitive examination, and nomination, with clerical staff making up a minor segment of appointees.

Excise sub-inspectors perform challenging tasks that demand physical fitness, which justifies the emphasis on selecting candidates from the jawans. Pawar highlighted that legal consultation will determine if the current recruitment process can be altered, but future promotions will reserve posts exclusively for jawans.

