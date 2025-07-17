Left Menu

Maharashtra's RERA to Enforce Stricter Compliance on Developers

Maharashtra's minister Uday Samant announced in the assembly that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) can act against developers who violate regulations. Registration under RERA is compulsory for developers. A specific building permission case was discussed, highlighting procedural lapses due to destroyed land records and the project's lack of RERA registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:54 IST
Maharashtra's RERA to Enforce Stricter Compliance on Developers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is tightening its grip on real estate developers who bypass regulatory norms. Minister Uday Samant asserted that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) holds the jurisdiction to sanction defaulting developers, emphasizing the necessity for mandatory RERA registration for all projects.

The minister addressed the assembly on this matter during discussions raised by MLA Gajanan Lavate concerning unauthorized building permissions in Akot Municipal Council. Affected stakeholders had long awaited clarity following a hearing conducted in December 2022 by the Akola District Collector.

The case spotlighted lapses where developers secured offline permissions after providing inadequate land documentation due to lost records in a 2018 fire. Despite the eventual fulfillment of obligations through updated digital systems, the project remained unregistered under RERA, prompting call for action.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025