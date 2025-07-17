Maharashtra's RERA to Enforce Stricter Compliance on Developers

Maharashtra is tightening its grip on real estate developers who bypass regulatory norms. Minister Uday Samant asserted that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) holds the jurisdiction to sanction defaulting developers, emphasizing the necessity for mandatory RERA registration for all projects.

The minister addressed the assembly on this matter during discussions raised by MLA Gajanan Lavate concerning unauthorized building permissions in Akot Municipal Council. Affected stakeholders had long awaited clarity following a hearing conducted in December 2022 by the Akola District Collector.

The case spotlighted lapses where developers secured offline permissions after providing inadequate land documentation due to lost records in a 2018 fire. Despite the eventual fulfillment of obligations through updated digital systems, the project remained unregistered under RERA, prompting call for action.