Controversial Law Bans Gender-Affirming Treatments for Puerto Rico's Trans Youth

In a move that has sparked intense debate, Puerto Rico's governor signed into law a bill banning hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgeries for transgender youth under 21. The decision has ignited fierce criticism from activists across the US territory and beyond.

The legislation stipulates severe consequences for violators, including up to 15 years in prison, USD 50,000 in penalties, and the revocation of medical licenses. It emphasizes the state's role in safeguarding minors, arguing their vulnerability in making irreversible decisions.

LGBTQ+ organizations, including Puerto Rico's LGBTQ+ Federation, have vowed to contest the law in court, decrying it as cruel and inhumane. Medical associations had implored the governor to reconsider, while Puerto Rico joins roughly two dozen US states with similar laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)