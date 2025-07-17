Left Menu

Controversial Law Bans Gender-Affirming Treatments for Puerto Rico's Trans Youth

Puerto Rico's governor has enacted a law barring hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender individuals under 21, provoking backlash from LGBTQ+ groups. Violators face severe penalties, including imprisonment. Activists vow legal action, citing potential harm to trans minors. The law aligns Puerto Rico with several US states holding similar stances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has sparked intense debate, Puerto Rico's governor signed into law a bill banning hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgeries for transgender youth under 21. The decision has ignited fierce criticism from activists across the US territory and beyond.

The legislation stipulates severe consequences for violators, including up to 15 years in prison, USD 50,000 in penalties, and the revocation of medical licenses. It emphasizes the state's role in safeguarding minors, arguing their vulnerability in making irreversible decisions.

LGBTQ+ organizations, including Puerto Rico's LGBTQ+ Federation, have vowed to contest the law in court, decrying it as cruel and inhumane. Medical associations had implored the governor to reconsider, while Puerto Rico joins roughly two dozen US states with similar laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

