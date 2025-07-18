Tragedy Strikes Gaza's Sole Catholic Church Amid Conflict

Three lives were claimed as an Israeli strike hit Gaza's Holy Family Church, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, highlighting the vulnerability of places of worship amid ongoing conflict.

The tragic incident, which also left several injured, stirred responses globally. A Vatican telegram, endorsed by Pope Leo, conveyed deep sorrow and a plea for immediate ceasefire and dialogue for peace and reconciliation. Israel's military suggested the church was an unintended target, as investigations continue.

As international figures, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, condemned the violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed remorse over the incident. He maintained Israel's commitment to civilian and religious site protection, stating every innocent life lost is a tragedy. Meanwhile, Father Gabriel Romanelli, an injured parish priest, represented the human toll of this conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)