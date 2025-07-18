Burkina Faso Junta Abolishes Electoral Commission: Paving Way for Sovereign Control

Burkina Faso's ruling military junta announced on Wednesday the dissolution of the country's Independent National Electoral Commission. The decision, according to Minister of Territorial Administration Emile Zerbo, is aimed at reducing costs and reinforcing the state's control over its electoral processes.

Since seizing power in a 2022 coup, the junta has implemented reforms including delaying previously scheduled elections intended to reinstate civilian governance. Instead, the transitional government now plans to maintain military leadership until 2029 under the current constitution.

This move is part of a broader trend in West Africa, where military takeovers have occurred amid widespread discontent with elected governments over security and governance issues. The Interior Ministry will assume responsibility for administering future elections, the state broadcaster reported.