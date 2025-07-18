Rising Tensions: Clashes Erupt Again in Southern Syria

Overnight, southern Syria saw a resurgence of violent clashes between Druze armed groups and Bedouin clans. This flare-up comes despite a recent ceasefire agreement aimed at halting hostilities in the region.

In response, government forces are preparing to redeploy in an attempt to restore order amidst a fragile peace. Officials revealed these plans on Friday under anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

As tensions rise, accusations have been made against government-affiliated fighters for executing Druze civilians. The volatile situation has already led to widespread displacement and necessitated international intervention.

