Rising Tensions: Clashes Erupt Again in Southern Syria
Renewed clashes have erupted between Druze armed groups and Bedouin clans in southern Syria, prompting the government to plan redeployment to restore order. A recent ceasefire mediated by international powers had temporarily halted violence, but tensions remain high, escalating into deadly confrontations and displacements in Sweida province.
- Country:
- Syria
Overnight, southern Syria saw a resurgence of violent clashes between Druze armed groups and Bedouin clans. This flare-up comes despite a recent ceasefire agreement aimed at halting hostilities in the region.
In response, government forces are preparing to redeploy in an attempt to restore order amidst a fragile peace. Officials revealed these plans on Friday under anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
As tensions rise, accusations have been made against government-affiliated fighters for executing Druze civilians. The volatile situation has already led to widespread displacement and necessitated international intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
