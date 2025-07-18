Parliament Impeachment Drama: Justice Varma's Cash-Discovery Row Ignites Debate

Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, clarified on Friday that any move to impeach Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma in Parliament remains solely in the hands of Members of Parliament, distancing the government from the decision-making process.

Justice Varma has contested an in-house committee's findings on alleged misconduct linked to a cash-discovery incident, choosing to approach the Supreme Court for relief. The Monsoon session of Parliament, from July 21, is expected to witness intense discussions.

Meanwhile, prominent Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed his party's MPs will endorse the impeachment motion, while Meghwal assured that significant parliamentary sessions are set for a smooth run, amid controversies surrounding constitutional amendments and language policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)