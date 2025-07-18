Teen Terrorists Nabbed in Cross-Border Security Success

In a recent operation, Pakistani security officials have captured five Afghan youth, aged 15 to 18, suspected of planning suicide bombings. They were apprehended while attempting to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The authorities had set up strategic checkpoints at five locations after receiving intelligence about the infiltration attempt. These measures culminated in the suspects seeking refuge in a mosque in Besikhel, where they were apprehended.

Security forces transferred the teens to an undisclosed location for further questioning. This move follows several recent successful actions against cross-border militancy, including the killing of 30 terrorists earlier this month.

