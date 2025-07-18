Left Menu

Teen Terrorists Nabbed in Cross-Border Security Success

Five alleged Afghan suicide bombers, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested while trying to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan. The operation involved checkpoints set up at various locations based on prior intelligence. The teen suspects surrendered and have been moved for further investigation. Previous border security actions have been successful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent operation, Pakistani security officials have captured five Afghan youth, aged 15 to 18, suspected of planning suicide bombings. They were apprehended while attempting to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The authorities had set up strategic checkpoints at five locations after receiving intelligence about the infiltration attempt. These measures culminated in the suspects seeking refuge in a mosque in Besikhel, where they were apprehended.

Security forces transferred the teens to an undisclosed location for further questioning. This move follows several recent successful actions against cross-border militancy, including the killing of 30 terrorists earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

