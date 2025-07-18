Civic Official in Hot Water Over Religious Remarks
A retired civic official in Thane, Maharashtra, is facing legal action for allegedly offending a minority community's religious sentiments. A complaint was filed after an audio clip with derogatory remarks against Muslims surfaced. Police are investigating under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- Country:
- India
In Maharashtra's Thane, the police have registered a case against a retired official from the local civic body. The official is accused of making remarks that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of a minority community, according to reports from Friday.
The case was filed after an audio clip emerged, featuring a conversation between the accused and a political leader, wherein derogatory remarks about the Muslim community were made. This was confirmed by an official from the Mumbra police station following a complaint lodged by a woman social worker.
The police have charged the accused under section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to deliberate acts meant to outrage religious feelings. The clip was also broadcast on a news channel, although no arrests have yet been made as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cops get notice for non-submission of probe report on complaint by Wankhede's sister against Malik
Odisha: BJD leader files police complaint against BJP MLA's remarks
CCI seeks financial records of Ultratech, others following probe into ONGC complaint over cartelisation of tenders
Cops get court notice for non-submission of probe report on complaint against Ekta Kapoor
Cops get notice from Mumbai court for non-submission of probe report on complaint against producer Ekta Kapoor over web series.